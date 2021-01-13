7 MLAs to Join Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, One Defector Sidelined

Confirming the speculations, Yediyurappa said independent MLA and Excise Minister H Nagesh will be dropped from the Cabinet. It is unclear whether this seat will be filled.

A state Information Department release said Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new members who will be inducted to the Cabinet at 3.50 pm at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.