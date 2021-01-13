7 MLAs to Join Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, One Defector Sidelined

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, 13 January, announced that seven MLAs will be inducted to the Karnataka Cabinet. While the official announcement from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is still awaited, the Chief Minister announced the decision while talking to the media.
Out of these seven new cabinet members, two – MTB Nagaraju and R Shankar – are defectors from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. However, another defector Muniratha has been excluded from the Cabinet.
Confirming the speculations, Yediyurappa said independent MLA and Excise Minister H Nagesh will be dropped from the Cabinet. It is unclear whether this seat will be filled.
A state Information Department release said Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new members who will be inducted to the Cabinet at 3.50 pm at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
“Yediyurappaji what are the criteria for selection of ministers?” tweeted BJP’s Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. He was one of the aspirants for the Cabinet. In his tweet, he further added: “Are you not able to see honest young workers of the party loyal to the state and central leaders? We are acutely feeling the absence of a leader like H. N. Ananth Kumar who used to give a patient hearing to our problems.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined