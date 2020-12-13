Brothers Murder And Bury Delhi Woman for Marrying Dalit Man 

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering his sister for marrying a Dalit man. Police also recovered the 23-year-old’s body from a farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, The Indian Express reported.
The victim has been identified as Chandni Kashyap. She lived in Trilokpuri, East Delhi, with her husband, Arjun Kumar, who works at a private firm in Delhi.
According to the report, Chandni’s brothers Sunil, Sushil, and Sudhir met her in Delhi on 17 November. After the meeting, they took her to a house in Mainpuri and three days later shot her dead.
Police began an investigation based on a complaint by Kumar and a case under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping) was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.
One of Chandni’s brothers is currently under arrest and the search for two others is underway.
Police said that the three men were against her marrying a Dalit man. During interrogation, the accused said they had taken her back to Mainpuri on the pretext of sorting out their difference and later shot her dead.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
