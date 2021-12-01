Bombay HC Directs NIA to Get Varavara Rao Medically Examined, Submit Report

Varavara Rao is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case.
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 29 November, directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to get Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao medically examined at a private hospital.
Rao's counsel had contended that despite the high court's order dated 18 November, the respondents had failed to take him to the hospital.
On 18 November, the HC Bench heard Rao’s plea seeking extension of bail term, and directed Nanavati Hospital to examine him and submit a report ahead of the next hearing which was scheduled for November 29.
The HC had given Rao until 2 Decembee to return to jail, which was subsequently extended till 6 December, The Indian Express reported.
Rao was previously granted bail on medical grounds for which he requested extension several times. The 82-year-old poet has been suffering from asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions, and has claimed that being in judicial custody will deteriorate his health further.
