Bodies of 4 IAF and 2 Army Personals Identified in Chopper Crash, 4 Remain

CDS chopper crash: Air Force constituted a tri-service court of inquiry.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Indian Air Force officers identified the remains of JWO Pradeep A, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das, and Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, on Saturday, 11 December, who lost their lives in the chopper crash along with Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife.
Out of 14 on-board, the Mi-17 that crashed on its flight to Defence Staff College in Wellington, 13 defense personals lost their lives. So far bodies of nine, including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Brigadier Lidder, four IAF personals and two army personals Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja have been identified. The process for positive identification of four more soldiers is being carried out.
“The mortal remains have been released to close family members this morning. Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreaths will be laid at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment prior to departure,” news agency ANI reported.
The last rites were performed for General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lidder with full military honour at Brar Square crematorium in New Delhi on Friday, 10 December.
Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor in the chopper crash is still battling for his life.
The IAF on Friday, through a tweet requested people to not indulge in speculation.
“A tri-service court of inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided,” IAF tweeted.