At Least 11 Dead, 3 Missing as Boat Capsizes in Rajasthan’s Kota

PM Modi said he was “anguished” by the incident. The Quint CM Ashok Gehlot announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident. | (Photo: Accessed from IANS) India PM Modi said he was “anguished” by the incident.

At least 11 people have died after a boat carrying more than 30 devotees to a temple capsized in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota district on Wednesday, 16 September. Nineteen people have been rescued, 11 bodies have been recovered and three people are still missing, with rescue operations by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) underway, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi said he was “anguished” by the incident. “My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones,” the PMO quoted him as saying.

What Happened?

District Collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were going to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized near Khatoli, reported IANS. While some of them managed to swim to the shore, several others had been reported missing. Locals were also part of the rescue operations, along with the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force.

CM Gehlot Expresses Condolences

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident. Taking to Twitter to express his condolences for the families of the deceased, he had said, "Have given directions to find the missing people at the earliest... Local police and administration (officials) are on the spot. Have instructed to help the affected families through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)