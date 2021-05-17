Bleeding, Clotting Cases Post Covishield Jab Minuscule: AEFI Panel

The National Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee in India has finally shared data on bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in the country.

As many as 700 cases of serious and severe adverse reactions were seen in those inoculated since the beginning of vaccination drive in India. Of these, the committee examined 498 serious and severe events and found 26 cases of potential thromboembolism (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and is carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel).

All 26 cases were reported in those who received Covishield. No cases of blood clotting were seen in those who got Covaxin.