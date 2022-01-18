3 Navy Personnel Killed in Blast Onboard INS Ranvir; Probe Ordered Into Cause

Three personnel of the Indian Navy were on Tuesday, 18 January, killed in an accidental blast on the INS Ranvir.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Shiv Aroor)
Three personnel of the Indian Navy were on Tuesday, 18 January, killed in an accidental blast on the INS Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.
Eleven sailors have been injured in the blast and are being treated at the local naval hospital, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
However, responding to the blast, the situation was brought under control by the crew of the ship and no major material damage has occurred.
The INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to the base port shortly, the statement added.
A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the blast, the officials further said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the incident "extremely sad" and extended his condolences to the family and friends of those who had lost their lives.
(With inputs from ANI.)
