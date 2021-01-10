Pakistan National Power Grid Breakdown: Power to be Restored Soon

According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company, the system had tripped, and it may take a while to restore power. The blackout was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said in a tweet, "We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency."

On 10 January morning, he said they still did not have the information. "We don't know the reasons at this time since we'd sent teams at night to Guddu [power plant] and there was a lot of fog, nothing could be seen at the time [...] As the day progresses, the fog will clear and the investigation will be conducted [to ascertain] where the fault occurred," Dawn reported him saying.

Speaking about how the power will be restored completely, he said it will take a few more hours while the power supply in some cities had resumed. He said that the Tarbela power plant was fired up soon after the breakdown, following which the power supply was restored to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and half of Lahore.