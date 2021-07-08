BJP's 'Committee Man' Bhupender Yadav Awarded with Cabinet Post

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary since 2010, Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court advocate Bhupender Yadav's elevation to the Union Cabinet is seen as a reward for being a dependable organisation man.

A hardcore organisation man who successfully led the party in Bihar and Gujarat to impressive electoral victories in 2017 and 2020, respectively, Yadav has been appointed as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change along with Labour and Employment.

Born in 1969, Yadav has been representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since 2012, but party work keeps taking him to Bihar and Gujarat, the two states under his charge. The BJP is also said to be grooming Yadav as the next face of the community, which has a sizeable presence in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.