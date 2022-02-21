BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Shot Dead in UP's Hathras on Polling Day, Probe Underway

Representational image of a crime scene.
On polling day, the District General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, Krishna Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, 20 February.
The BJP leader was rushed to a trauma centre in Aligarh for treatment, but was declared dead.
Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras stated, "We received information of a person named Krishna Yadav being shot with a bullet. After reaching the spot, we found bloodstains in his room and recovered a pistol and an empty cartridge."
Further investigation in the matter is underway, Jaiswal added.
The third phase of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh were conducted on Sunday, with 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts at stake.
The 16 districts where the elections were held included Auraiya, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, and Mainpuri.
(With agency inputs)
