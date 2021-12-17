BJP, Amarinder Singh Confirm Alliance Ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls

Amarinder Singh exuded confidence that the alliance would win the upcoming polls. "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on a seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority," he stated.

Earlier this month, the former Congress leader had announced that a decision regarding an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) was taken in principle.