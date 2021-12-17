BJP, Amarinder Singh Confirm Alliance Ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls

Following talks between Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Captain Amarinder Singh, the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress on Friday, 17 December, confirmed their political alliance ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Following talks between Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, the two parties on Friday, 17 December, confirmed their political alliance ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Amarinder Singh exuded confidence that the alliance would win the upcoming polls. "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on a seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority," he stated.
Earlier this month, the former Congress leader had announced that a decision regarding an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) was taken in principle.
"I will tell both the parties that we should pick winners, and support those candidates," Singh had earlier said.
The leader had floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.
