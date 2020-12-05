BJP National VP Mukul Roy Named in TMC MLA Murder Charge Sheet 

The first supplementary charge sheet was filed in March this year in which CID mentioned that two assailants, Nirmal Ghosh and Abhijit Pundari, had named two BJP leaders Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat, and Roy, national vice president of the BJP. After that the sleuths added their names in the charge sheet.

"The call details showed that the accused had spoken to Sarkar", a CID officer related to the case told The Week.

Roy in a statement said that all this is a conspiracy. “I challenge Mamata Banerjee to come out & spell out charges against me in public. I'll walk to jail if public says that I can be involved in such acts” he said.

