Gautam Gambhir Approaches Police After Alleged Death Threat From ISIS-Kashmir

Chauhan said the investigation was currently underway and that security had been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.

"On receiving the complaint, the district police shored up his personal security and security of his residence that is in Rajinder Nagar area. The police is currently inquiring into the source of the complaint," she said.

The BJP MP claims that the threat has come from the Kashmir-wing of terror group Islamic State.

“Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail,” Chauhan told news agency ANI. The email received by him and shared with the police reportedly says that it is this terror group will kill him and his family.