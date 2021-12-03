BJP MLA Smashes Coconut on UP Road for Its Inauguration, Breaks Road

In Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Bijnor, when a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA smashed a coconut on a road to mark its inauguration on Friday, 3 December, what cracked was not the woody fruit but the newly built road underneath it.

As gravel came off from the stretch of land, presumably due to poor quality of new road, BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary sat on a protest, demanding a probe into the construction.

Gravel samples were subsequently taken for testing, after the protest.