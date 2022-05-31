With Naqvi Missing From RS List, BJP May Soon Have No Muslim MP in Either House

Indian Parliament.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely have no Muslim face in the Parliament as the tenures of its three Muslim Rajya Sabha MPs are to end soon. The saffron party currently has three Muslim parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha. However, the tenure of the three parliamentarians – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Syed Zafar Islam, and MJ Akbar – in the Upper House is ending soon, and the BJP has not nominated any Muslim candidate for the upcoming 10 June elections.
Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi is bound to lose his Cabinet seat if he does not get elected as an MP in the six months after his tenure ends on 7 July.
According to NDTV, Naqvi could be the BJP candidate in the by-election for Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan vacated the Rampur Lok Sabha seat after he was elected to the UP Legislative Assembly.
Besides elected members, the president can nominate 12 MPs to the Rajya Sabha. Currently, there are seven vacancies in the nominated category. There is a possibility that the BJP could try to send a prominent Muslim face to the Rajya Sabha through this route.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP fielded six Muslim candidates, but none of them were able to win. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has just one Muslim MP, Lok Janshakti Party's Mehboob Ali Kaiser from the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.
(With inputs from NDTV.)