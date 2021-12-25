PM Modi Kicks Off BJP’s Micro-Donation Campaign With Rs 1,000 Donation

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi)
On the birth anniversary of former prime minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP on Saturday, 25 December, launched a special micro-donation campaign to raise funds via small donations from party members and supporters.
The campaign was kicked off with a Rs 1,000 donation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also shared the receipt on Twitter, urging party supporters to donate to the BJP coffers.
"A special connect campaign by the BJP from 25th December - Jayanti of Atal ji, to 11th February - Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji. Your support will enthuse millions of Karyakartas who are selflessly devoted to the cause of nation building," Modi said in a tweet.
“I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong,” Modi wrote.
Another senior BJP leaders followed suit, sharing the receipts of the donation on Twitter.
BJP national president JP Nadda also donated Rs 1,000 to the party fund and shared the receipt on Twitter.
"I have made my own humble contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. Using the referral code, you can also connect friends and family in this mass movement and empower the BJP to selflessly continue to serve the people," he tweeted.
The campaign will continue till 11 February 2022, the death anniversary of BJP's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, who was the leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the party that preceded the BJP.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)