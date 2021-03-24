BJP Kerala Manifesto Promises Laws on ‘Love Jihad’, Employment

The minister also added that the landless Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community members will receive five acres of land for agriculture purposes and social welfare pension will be increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 1,600.

Further, the manifesto promised six free cooking gas cylinders to all families below the poverty line.

The manifesto differs from the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, in its focus on restraining extremism and terrorism. The NDA manifesto promises the formation of anti-terror squads, steps to prevent the flow of remittance “to the hands of terrorists”, and the strengthening of the security system to prevent infiltration of terrorists via sea route, The Indian Express reported.

Special teams will also be constituted to probe murders committed by “religious terrorists”, the manifesto states.