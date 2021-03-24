BJP Kerala Manifesto Promises Laws on ‘Love Jihad’, Employment

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, 24 March, released the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA for Kerala Assembly elections. It highlights the party’s promises on the ‘love jihad’ legislation, employment, legal protection of Sabarimala’s traditions, free laptops for high school students, governance of temples being free from party representatives, among others.
"Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational, and developmental oriented. Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto,” PTI quoted Javadekar.
Javadekar attacked the Left-ruled state government, saying that there was an attempt to hijack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projects and employ them in Kerala with minor changes, PTI reported.
The minister also added that the landless Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community members will receive five acres of land for agriculture purposes and social welfare pension will be increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 1,600.
Further, the manifesto promised six free cooking gas cylinders to all families below the poverty line.
The manifesto differs from the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, in its focus on restraining extremism and terrorism. The NDA manifesto promises the formation of anti-terror squads, steps to prevent the flow of remittance “to the hands of terrorists”, and the strengthening of the security system to prevent infiltration of terrorists via sea route, The Indian Express reported.
Special teams will also be constituted to probe murders committed by “religious terrorists”, the manifesto states.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
