Govt Likely to Grant Citizenship Under CAA From Jan: Vijayvargiya

On Saturday, 5 December, BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the central government is likely to start the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), from January 2021, ANI reported.

“Most probably from January the process of granting citizenship to refugees under CAA will be started by the BJP government,” ANI quoted him as saying.

While addressing reporters, he said that the people who are being persecuted on religious matters in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, would be provided citizenship by the BJP-led central government.