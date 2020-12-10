‘BJP Attacks Fellow Activists And Blames TMC’: CM Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda has claimed the party will win Bengal in 2021. “I can say with confidence that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. Lotus will bloom,” Nadda said, while addressing the party workers at South 24 Parganas.

On Thursday, he lashed out at Banerjee’s party for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit before the West Bengal polls, after his convoy was allegedly attacked and pelted with stones. He alleged there is intolerance and lawlessness in West Bengal.

Vehicles of BJP leaders, including the BJP chief, were stoned on Thursday, 10 December, when they were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.