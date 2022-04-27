BJP Alleges Stone-Pelting at Hanuman Shobha Yatra in AP's Nellore; Police Deny

YSRCP MLA Abbayya Chaudhary condemned the claims made by BJP leader Deodhar, calling them immature, and emphasised that the yatra had been conducted peacefully.

"There was some misbehaviour, some culprits tried to throw stones, tried to disrupt the Hanuman Shobha Yatra. Immediately, the police department acted on it and brought the situation under control and the yatra continued peacefully," he said in a statement.

"Nowhere in Andhra Pradesh, nor in Nellore was there anything communal... everything is very peaceful. What surprised everybody was the way national media, national leaders tried to blow it out of proportion," he continued.

The row comes after a spate of communal incidents in Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, where clashes broke out between members of two communities on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.