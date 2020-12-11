Made to Say Cops Didn’t Torture Boys: Bijnor Parents, A Year Since

The time is 22-23 December 2019, and the boys had just been released from three days of detention. Policemen, with keen eyes, were posted at entry and exit points. The families said that while journalists swarmed, the policemen were noticing who was going where.

"Many reporters came to our house, we spoke to them as well. What had happened with us was horrible, we wanted to talk to the media and had no problem with them. They were sensitive and good to us. Many left their numbers with us too," Armaan's mother Aafreen said. As the stories were being written, the policemen started calling the fathers of the boys and told them to come to the police station.



"The policemen said we should be silent and stay home and should not talk to the media," Armaan’s father Ali, who joined us a little later, said, adding, "The police asked us why we made the reporters write all this and why we called them home. They asked since they were not pressing charges against our son, why were we saying these things. They have been let off and allowed to come home, then what is the issue?"