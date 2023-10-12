4 Dead, 70 Injured After North East Express Train Derails in Bihar's Buxar

The train accident is said to have occurred at 9:53 PM.
At least four people were killed and over 70 injured after six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday night, 11 October.
Key details: The incident is said to have occurred at 9:53 PM.
The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed from Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal at 7:40 AM on Wednesday towards Kamakhya, which is around six km away from Guwahati.
Officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to various local hospitals, and those with serious injuries have been moved to AIIMS, Patna.
Rescue teams deployed: Meanwhile, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to say that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the site of the accident and are working with local officials.
"Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," he said.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said in a video message that the state government is actively engaging in rescue and relief operations.
"We have talked to health department, disaster department officials and district magistrates. Alert has been issued to hospitals of Buxar, Arrah and Patna. Bihar Police Force and SDRF have also been sent to the spot. Our priority is to save the lives of as many people as possible," Yadav took to X to say.
Helpline numbers issued: Meanwhile, railway authorities in Patna’s Danapur have issued helpline numbers in the wake of the incident.
