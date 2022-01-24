Bihar Tourism Minister's Son Thrashed After Allegedly Opening Fire on Villagers

The minister's son, Bablu Kumar, also allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute.
(Photo used for representation only)
Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad's son allegedly injured a man with the butt of his gun for trespassing on his father's land at Hardiya Koritola village in West Champaran district's Bettiah on Sunday, 23 January, police said, according to Hindustan Times.
The minister's son, Bablu Kumar, also allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute, after which he and his uncle were thrashed by the villagers, who also snatched away his gun, reported news agency PTI. Visuals of the incident were shown on several news channels.
Bettiah's sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Parimal Mukul Pandey, said an investigation into the incident was underway.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma Kumar said that Kumar was also accompanied by his manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.
They said they went to the spot after learning about the orchard's encroachment. They said they were assaulted there, were robbed of their licensed gun, and even their cars were vandalised.
However, the villagers said only a few children were playing cricket there, which the minister's family members had a problem with. They fired a shot in the air, after which the situation went out of hand.
The mother of the injured said her son and a dozen children were playing cricket near the orchard.
Meanwhile, the minister's son, who has been admitted to a hospital along with the other injured, said that no shot was fired.
Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad also said that some people had encroached on his orchard in the village.
SP Upendra Verma Kumar said that heavy police deployment had been made in the area to maintain law and order.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)