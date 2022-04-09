Bridge Heist: In Bihar, Thieves Pose As Officials, Steal 60-Foot Steel Bridge

An old photo of the bridge.
Posing as government officials, a bunch of thieves stole an old 60-foot bridge in Bihar's Rohtas district – an act for which they had even brought along gas cutters and bull dozers, reported India Today.
The old bridge, weighing 500 tonnes, was dismantled in three days Amiyawar village near Sasaram, all in broad daylight.
According to ABP News, in order to accomplish their task, the thieves had even taken the help of local irrigation department officials and villagers.
It was only after the gang left that the administration and locals realised the scale of the loot and how they had unwittingly played a part in it.
Meanwhile, Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar told news agency IANS that an FIR has been registered against unknown elements, while adding that scrap dealers have been alerted about the incident.
