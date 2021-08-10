Bihar Man Stabbed Inside Dasna Devi Temple in UP's Ghaziabad

A 52-year-old man was attacked using a paper-knife while he was sleeping inside premises of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.
A 52-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was attacked multiple times with a paper-cutter while he was sleeping on the premises of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, the chief mahant of the temple, was in his room on the temple premises, when the incident took place on the intervening night of 9 and 10 August.
The victim was identified as Swami Nareshnand, resident of Samastipur district of Bihar. He had come to Ghaziabad to attend a function on 7 August.
Following the attack, Nareshnand was rushed to a private hospital in the district where his condition, police claimed, was stable after a surgery.
Ghaziabad Police has begun investigation in the case although no complaint has been filed.
A preliminary probe revealed that the CCTV cameras installed inside the temple were not working.
According to the police, apart from four police gunners in the personal security of Narsinghanand, there is heavy deployment of local police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at the main gate and on the premises of the temple and it is highly unlikely that the assailant made his way through the main gate.
The Dasna Devi temple has been at the centre of controversy in the recent past. Earlier this year, on 11 March, Shringi Yadav, one of the disciples of Narsinghanand, was reportedly recorded on video thrashing a 14-year-old Muslim boy. Yadav had thrashed the kid as he had entered the temple to drink water.
