Terrorists Fire Upon 2 Labourers From Bihar in J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, on Saturday, 24 September.
The incident took place in Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama, reported news agency ANI.
"They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
