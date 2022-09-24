Terrorists Fire Upon 2 Labourers From Bihar in J&K's Pulwama

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Terrorists Fire Upon 2 Labourers From Bihar in J&K's Pulwama

The labourers have been shifted to a hospital and are in stable condition.
The Quint
India
Image used for representational purposes.

(Photo: PTI)

Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, on Saturday, 24 September.

The incident took place in Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama, reported news agency ANI.

"They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

