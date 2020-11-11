Modi, Shah Claim Win, Thank Bihar For Trusting NDA; Counting On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 November, thanked the voters of Bihar for “trusting the NDA” in the state, after the alliance gained an edge in the Assembly election results. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party within the NDA, with the outfit winning at least 56 seats.
“Each and every voter of Bihar clearly stated that their priority is only development,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted, after almost 16 hours since counting began.
The prime minister added that the people of Bihar have responded to ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas.’
“The blessings of the NDA’s good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar’s dreams are, what Bihar’s expectations are,” he added.
Home Minister Amit Shah was the first BJP leader to thank people of Bihar for ‘choosing development, progress’, even as counting of votes is underway in over 50 seats.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people showed trust in the party’s ‘development for all’ motto.
BJP President JP Nadda tweeted that he “wholeheartedly congratulated and thanked the people of Bihar for today's mandate.”
While the final Election Commission results are yet to come in, the NDA is leading in 124 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in 111 seats.
