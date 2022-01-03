14 People, Including 3 Cops at CM Nitish Kumar’s Janta Darbar Test COVID +ve

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(Photo: PTI/File Image)
As many as 14 people including 3 police constables, who were going to attend Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar' on Monday, 3 January, tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.
These include six people who had come to attend the 'Janta Darbar', and five staff members of a catering team.
Kumar was quoted as saying, "This is very sad. All the attendees are supposed to get COVID tests done before coming here (for the Janata Darbar). After the test, 186 people were cleared for the visit. But, six of these tested positive when they underwent another test here. Some of the members of the catering team also tested positive", NDTV reported.
He added, "The cases are spreading too fast now. It is like the last time when we had witnessed a sudden spike in the cases. We need to be very careful. The positive samples will be sent for further testing to confirm the strain.”
Meanwhile, Bihar has so far reported one Omicron case. Several states have been witnessing a continuing surge in COVID cases, including Bihar. The state reported 352 new cases on Sunday, 2 December, as Patna remains the worst affected district, with 17 doctors among the 142 who tested positive.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)