Biden’s Pick Doesn’t Explicitly Commit Support to India’s UNSC Bid

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s nominee for the ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday, 27 January did not explicitly express commitment of the new administration for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

According to PTI, the three previous US administrations (under George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump) had publicly expressed support for India’s attempts to be a permanent member of the Security Council.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reportedly answered a question about whether India, Germany and Japan should be made members of Security Council, saying:



“I think there has been some discussions about them (India, Germany and Japan) being members of the Security Council and there are some strong arguments for that.”