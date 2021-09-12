Bhupendra Patel Chosen as New Gujarat CM, to Take Oath on Monday

Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Ghatlodiya constituency, has been chosen as the new chief minister of Gujarat.

He has been elected as the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party, Union Minister and party leader Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday, 12 September after BJP's core committee meeting concluded at Kamalam, ANI reported.

Tomar further added that Patel will be sworn in as chief minister soon.

Meanwhile, in a press conference held on Sunday, state BJP Chief CR Patil said that Patel will take oath on Monday, 13 September.