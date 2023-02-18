Bhiwani Deaths: One Arrested in Case of Two Charred Skeletons, Police Say

Image used for representational purposes only.
(File photo)
Rajasthan Police has made an arrest in the case of two charred skeletons that were found inside a burnt car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.
The latest: The person placed under arrest has been identified as Rinku Saini, according to Inspector General of Police (Bharatpur Range) Gaurav Srivastava.
"Several teams were formed to nab the people named in the FIR," Srivastava said on Friday, 17 February
"He has been arrested after his involvement in the incident was found. We'll seek his police remand to gather more info," he added
Case details: On 16 February, two charred skeletons were found in a burnt Bolero in the village of Barwas in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.
A day earlier, two Muslim men were allegedly assaulted and then kidnapped in the same Bolero car that they had been travelling in, according to an FIR filed on the matter in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
The two missing men were identified as Junaid and Nasir
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)