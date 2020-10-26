Bhim Army Chief Says Convoy Shot at in UP; Police Claims ‘Ruckus’

It was not clear if the Bhim Army chief was part of the convoy himself when it was allegedly attacked.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted on Sunday, 25 October, saying his party's convoy was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, ahead of the bypoll there.

"Opposition parties have become nervous with our candidate being fielded for the Bulandhshahr election. And today's rally especially worried them, because of which my convoy was shot at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation. They want to spoil the atmosphere, but we will not let this happen," Azad tweeted late on Sunday.