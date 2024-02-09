Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, Ex-PMs Narasimha Rao & Chaudhary Charan Singh

The Union government on Friday, 8 February, announced that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu, Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, posthumously.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
PM Narendra Modi made the announcement on his X handle.
Recalling Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the nation, Modi said, “He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building.”
Meanwhile, for Narasimha Rao, PM Modi remembered his role in liberalising Indian economy during his tenure saying that his "leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth."
"Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.
In a separate post for agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, PM Modi said, "He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity."
