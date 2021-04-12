Bengaluru Health Staffers Faking Swab Collection Caught On Camera

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday reportedly dismissed Kodigehalli Primary Health Center (PHC)’s two health staffers – Hemanth and Nagaraj – who were caught on camera faking a swab collection.

The Chief Health Officer has been suspended pending a probe. A case already registered against the duo at Kodigehalli police station based on the complaint of the Medical Officer Premanand BR from Kodigehalli PHC.

The matter came to light on Sunday after a viral video showed Hemanth and Nagaraj opening new swabs and just putting them into vials without taking the sample.