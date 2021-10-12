Bengaluru Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains, Stranded Passengers Use Tractors

The Bengaluru International Airport witnessed heavy waterlogging after heavy rains on Monday, 11 October evening.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The Bengaluru International Airport witnessed heavy waterlogging after heavy rains on the evening of Monday, 11 October. The roads connecting the city to the airport as well as the roads inside the airport reported flooding.
At least 11 flights were rescheduled due to the flooding on 11 October, while travellers trying to reach the airport were also affected.
The airport police and teams from the Bengaluru International Airport were on the roads directing traffic and helping the stranded passengers. By Monday night, flights headed from Bengaluru to Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Panaji were delayed.
TNM reached out to an airport spokesperson for an update on the situation on Tuesday morning. This story will be updated when the response is received.
A heavy spell of rain in a short span of time of around 15-30 minutes led to the waterlogging, weather officials said. The Bengaluru airport recorded 178.5 mm rainfall over a 24 hours ending 8.30am on Tuesday, 12 October, according to the Meteorological Centre.
In comparison, Bengaluru city received 32.6 mm of rainfall, while Bengaluru HAL recorded 20.8 mm. According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru will see generally cloudy skies with few spells of rains/thundershowers very likely.
IMD had issued a yellow warning, urging officials to stay updated, in Bengaluru for 11 and 12 October. In addition, a yellow warning has also been issued to Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru Ramanagara, Kolar, Kodagu Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, and Vijaypura districts.
