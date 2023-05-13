Belur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Belur constituency, it is a fight between Hullalli K Suresh from the BJP, B. Shivram from the Congress, and K S Lingesh from the JD(S).

Currently, BJP is leading in Belur.



In 2018, the seat had been won by JD(S) . The winning candidate was Lingesha. K.S. . The BJP candidate H. K. Suresh had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by Y. N Rudresha Gowda of the Congress . The JDS candidate K. S. Lingesha had come in second place.