Belthangady Election Result 2023 Live Update: BJP Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Belthangady constituency, it is a fight between Harish Poonja from the BJP, Rakshith Shivaram from the Congress, and Ashraf Ali Kuy from the JD(S).

Currently, BJP is leading in Belthangady.



In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP . The winning candidate was Harish Poonja . The Congress candidate K. Vasantha Bangera had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by K. Vasantha Bangera of the Congress . The BJP candidate Ranjan G. Gowda had come in second place.