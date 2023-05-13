Bellary (ST) Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

In Bellary (ST) constituency, it is a fight between B. Sriramulu from the BJP and B. Nagendra from the Congress.



In 2018, the seat had been won by Congress . The winning candidate was B Nagendra . The BJP candidate Sanna Pakkirappa had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by B. Sriramulu of the BSRC . The Congress candidate Asundi Vannurappa had come in second place.