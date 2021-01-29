Beating Retreat Ceremony 2021: All You Need to Know About It

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised every year on 29 January at Vijay Chowk to mark the end of the four-day long Republic day ceremony. The ceremony is performed by the bands of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

‘Beating Retreat’ marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.