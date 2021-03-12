Bank Branches Likely to Remain Closed for the Next 4 Days

Public Sector Banks in India are likely to remain shut for four days in a row on account of weekend bank holidays and a call for strike. These four days include 13, 14, 15, and 16 March. However, online banking activities will remain undisturbed.

Banks will remain closed on 13 and 14 March on account of second Saturday and Sunday respectively. Whereas, banking operations are likely to be ceased on 15 and 16 because of a call for a two-day strike by bank unions.