Bank Branches Likely to Remain Closed for the Next 4 Days

Public Sector Banks in India are likely to remain shut for four days in a row on account of weekend bank holidays and a call for strike. These four days include 13, 14, 15, and 16 March. However, online banking activities will remain undisturbed.
Banks will remain closed on 13 and 14 March on account of second Saturday and Sunday respectively. Whereas, banking operations are likely to be ceased on 15 and 16 because of a call for a two-day strike by bank unions.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a two-day strike on 15 (Monday) and 16 (Tuesday) March against government’s decision to privatise two public sector banks. During the announcement of Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Government’s plan of disinvestment from two state-owned banks.
Around 10 lakh bank employees are expected to go on strike, which may impact the smooth functioning of bank and ATM operations. However, the services of private sector banks are expected to remain unhindered.
