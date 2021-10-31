Bank Employee Found Dead at Ayodhya Residence, Suicide Note Names 2 Cops

Representational image of a crime scene.
(If you are suicidal or know anyone in distress, reach out to the numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs here.)
A deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Ayodhya's Sahanganj was found dead at her residence on Saturday, 30 October, with a purported suicide notice alleging abetment by two police officers.
Shraddha Gupta, 32, had been a native of Lucknow. An alleged suicide note penned by the deceased reads, "Papa Mummy, Vivek Gupta, Ashish Tiwari (SSF Head Lko), and Anil Rawat (Police, Faizabad) – these three are the reason behind my suicide. I am sorry for this."
Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey has said that the death, in which two policemen have been named, is under investigation.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a high level judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide.
"The way in which the policemen are directly accused in the suicide note found in the suicide case of a woman employee of Punjab National Bank in Ayodhya, it is the bitter truth of the law and order situation in UP. It is a very serious issue to get the name of an IPS officer directly in this," he said in a tweet in Hindi.