Recalling Balakot: ‘See Bhaiya in My Dreams,’ Says Martyr’s Sister

The Quint spoke to the families of the martyrs who were killed in the Mi-17 helicopter crash in Budgam in Kashmir.| (Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Said Meenakshi Vashisht in a choked voice over a telephonic interview with The Quint. She is a cousin sister of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Mi-17 V-5 helicopter that crashed at Budgam in Kashmir on 27 February 2019 – when Indian and Pakistani aircraft were engaged in a dogfight, a day after the Indian Air Force’s air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.
In October 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria accepted before media that the shooting down of the helicopter was a ‘big mistake’. He said that an eight month long Court of Inquiry (COI) had concluded that the Mi-17 was hit by the IAF’s own air defence missile. It also established lapses and mistakes by officials and administrative action and disciplinary action had been initiated.
Six air force personnel were killed in the crash along with a civilian.
Two year later, The Quint spoke to the family members of Indian Air Force’s Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht and Flight Engineer Vishal Kumar Pandey who were killed in the crash.
“Siddharth’s family avoid any kind of conversation related to the incident as his parents are still struggling to come to terms with the death of their only son”, said his cousin Meenakshi.
Siddharth hailed from Hamidpur village in Ambala district in Haryana. Meenakshi remembers the big promises made by Haryana government officials who came to attend his prayer meeting in his village. But those promises were never fulfilled.
Meenakshi also added that the family had to run from pillar to post for over a year to get a letter from the Haryana government declaring Siddharth a State martyr.
Siddharth’s wife, Aarti Singh, is also a Squadron Leader in Indian Air Force. 31-year-old Siddharth was a fourth generation member from his family in the armed forces. He joined the IAF in 2010.
Vijay Shankar Pandey and his wife holding a photograph of their martyred son, Vishal Pandey.
34-year-old Flight Engineer Vishal Kumar Pandey hailed from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP). After the tragic incident, the UP government gave his wife Maadhvi Pandey a job at the Sainik Kalyan Board in Lucknow.
The UP government also gave compensation of Rs 20 lakh to his wife and Rs 5 lakh to his parents.
Due to an estranged relationship with Vishal's parents, Maadhvi now lives separately in Lucknow with their two children.
Vishal’s father worked as a manager at a cinema hall in Varanasi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he lost his job in 2020. Since there was no earning member left in the family, Vishal’s father said he was forced to write letters to the Prime Minister, the President of India and the UP CM demanding financial help for the family.
The other four IAF officials who got killed in the crash were Squardron Leader Ninad Mandvgane, Sergeant Vikrant Sehrwat, Corporals Deepak Pandey and Pankaj Kumar.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined