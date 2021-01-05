FIR on Muslim Man by Bajrang Dal Leader For Selling ‘Thakur’ Shoes

A local Bajrang Dal leader has filed an FIR with serious charges against a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr for selling ‘Thakur’ brand shoes on Tuesday, 5 January.

Vishal Chauhan, district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, told The Quint, “I was informed by one of our karyakartas that a Muslim shopkeeper Nasir was selling shoes with Thakur written underneath it in the local market of Gulaothi. When I went there to check, he showed us the shoes. We took him to the police station and now a probe has started to find the manufacturer of the shoe brand.”