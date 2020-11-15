Fire at Assam’s Baghjan Oil Field Contained After 172 Days

A Snubbing Unit reached Baghjan from Canada on 5 November to douse the fire that has been raging since 27 May.

The fire at well number 5 in Assam’s Baghjan was successfully doused on Sunday, 15 November, 172 days after the blowout, news agency ANI reported. Quoting Oil India Limited officials, ANI said in a tweet that there is no pressure in the well and it will be under observation for the next 24 hours.

On 27 May, in an event termed as a ‘blowout’, oil and natural gas started leaking from the Baghjan oil field in Assam’s Tinsukia district. A fire broke out in the next two weeks, displacing many families who are still staging protests against OIL.