‘Feel Pain of Farmers’: Sikh Priest Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

As the farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws entered its 21st day, a 65-year-old priest of a Gurdwara in Haryana allegedly killed himself at the Singhu border protest site, on Wednesday, 16 December.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district. The farmer left a note which states that he ‘couldn't see the ordeal of farmers’ who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself," read the note he left.