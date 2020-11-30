Baba Amte’s Granddaughter Allegedly Kills Self, Cops to Probe Case

Late social activist Baba Amte’s granddaughter Sheetal Amte-Karajgi died in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, 30 November. She was serving as the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti (Leprosy Services Committee).
The police are probing whether the death was a case of suicide.
The Indian Express reported that her death comes days after a feud within the family became public. According to the daily, Sheetal had serious differences with her elder brother Kaustubh, against whom she had, in the past raised, allegations of irregularities.
Her brother resigned five years ago from the charitable trust run by the Amtes following the allegations.
However, Sheetal’s father Vikas and uncle Prakash Amte sought to reinstate Kaustubh in the trust, to which Sheetal and her husband Gautam Karajgi had opposed.
She also shared on Facebook a video in which she levelled several allegations against Prakash Amte and his son Aniket, along with a few others. The post was later removed. the report read.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
