Avian Influenza Caused Death of 2,401 Migratory Birds in Himachal

Besides the bar-headed goose, the other species were the shoveler, the river tern, the pochard and the common teal.

Some birds - including the bar-headed goose - were seen acting strangely before their deaths, Patyal said.

"When you're seeing that birds are not able to take the flight despite healthy wings, it's really disturbing. At some distance, you find their carcasses," she said.

The bird carcasses were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar and the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun to know their cause of death.