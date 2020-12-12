Attack on Nadda: MHA Summons 3 WB IPS Officers to Serve at Centre

The Centre on Saturday, 12 December summoned three IPS officers from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation, PTI reported.

The development comes just days after an alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, leading to escalated tensions between the BJP and the TMC.

After the MHA on Friday had summoned West Bengal's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police over the law and order situation in the state. However, the state government had informed the Centre that the two top officials will not be visiting Delhi for the same.