Atal Tunnel Foundation Stone Laid by Sonia Gandhi Missing: Cong

Congress has issued an ultimatum of 15 days to reinstall the plaque of party chief Sonia Gandhi who laid the foundation stone of the Rohtang Tunnel project in 2010 when the UPA was in power. On 3 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel, that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley and reduces travel time to Leh in Ladakh by up to five hours. Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel project on 28 June 2010.



The party in Himachal Pradesh has threatened to launch a protest, alleging the foundation plaque was removed ahead of its inauguration. "This (removing the stone) is an undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step ever," state party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has written to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, reported NDTV.

Gialchhen Thakur and Hari Chand Sharma have filed a police case in Keylong and Manali seeking investigations, stated NDTV. The decision to construct the tunnel was taken on 3 June 2000 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime.



"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had seen this dream of the tunnel getting constructed in 2002. It's a very tedious project but we hope the deadlines will be met and the goal achieved on time," Gandhi had told then. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has told Congress not to create unnecessary controversy for sheer political gains, Outlook India reported. The project is the longest highway construction of its kind in the world. The 9.02-km-long Atal Tunnel is at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas.

