At a Wedding, 13 People Die in UP's Kushinagar After Falling Into a Well

In a tragic accident, thirteen people, all women and children, died after they fell into an old well during a wedding ceremony in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday, 16 February.
The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. Two people, who were also severely injured and were receiving critical care at the hospital, were pronounced dead later.
As per Akhil Kumar, ADG Gorakhpur Zone, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.
A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the kin of every member killed in the accident, the DM added.
Reacting to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, saying that the local administration is providing "every possible help" to those affected.
Meanwhile, as per the office of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the CM also expressed his condolences over the tragedy, and directed officials to ensure that relief and rescue operations are undertake, and proper treatment is made available for the victims.
Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing shock at the incident, also condoled the death of all the victims.
